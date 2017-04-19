CloudVelox Publishes Cloud Migration Best Practices

Industry Pioneer's New E-Book Provides Key Advice for Businesses Planning a Migration to the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - CloudVelox, a pioneer in cloud automation and orchestration software, today announced it is publishing an e-book to help businesses create a strategy for adopting cloud computing. The e-book, Cloud Migration Best Practices: Understand What (and How) to Move to the Cloud, is available for free download at http://www.cloudvelox.com/lp-cloud-migration-best-practices-cloudvelox

A company's decision to migrate to the cloud usually is based on the strategic advantages of such a move, including streamlining processes, increasing agility, and lowering CAPEX. Various business triggers and tactics drive this decision, inform the cloud strategy necessary, and provide a general blueprint for moving forward with the process. The onus of understanding the best way to achieve a cloud migration ultimately falls upon the IT department. CloudVelox's new e-book explores best practices that businesses can follow to make the transition to the cloud as seamless as possible. Among the guide's features:

Crucial steps to take when developing a cloud migration strategy

The importance of application mapping

A list of applications that should be moved to the cloud, and a look at other applications that businesses might not want to migrate

The advantages of automation over manual scripting

"Ultimately, the business case for cloud computing must be workload-specific to capture the major gains that the cloud can provide," says Raj Dhingra, CEO of CloudVelox. "For enterprises with inefficient, outdated, or growing IT infrastructure, cloud migration enables data center consolidation and the decommissioning of inefficient and outdated infrastructure. However, a careful strategy is imperative for proceeding with a move to the cloud. Our new guide offers sound advice for efficiently completing a cloud migration."

To learn more about this e-book or CloudVelox's innovative solutions, visit www.cloudvelox.com.

About CloudVelox

CloudVelox is an award-winning pioneer in cloud automation and orchestration software. Led by a deeply experienced team of system software, security, and networking executives, CloudVelox gives data center teams the ability to reduce business risk and increase IT productivity and resilience with a single solution based on an application blueprint-centric approach. For more information, please visit: http://www.cloudvelox.com.

