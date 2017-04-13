Cloudways Partners With Kyup to Launch Smart Auto-Scalable Cloud Hosting on Bare-Metal Containers With Zero Downtime

The new smart scaling Kyup containers on Cloudways adjust resource usage according to traffic requirements and prevents unnecessary overbilling

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Cloudways presents managed, auto-scalable cloud hosting on Kyup containers that scales both up and down without any human intervention and with virtually zero downtime.

Auto-scalability is a must-have element of modern web app deployment. Websites deployed on managed Kyup containers from Cloudways benefit from auto-scaling in times of traffic surge and decline.

As a website registers high traffic, the server (RAM and CPU) scales up to prevent downtime. As the traffic settles down, the server reverts to normal. This ensures there is no wastage when it comes to resource utilization and the bill is invoiced accordingly.

"Many websites have growth requirements which are needed at the time of sales and promotions," said Aaqib Gadit, Co-Founder at Cloudways.

"It is essential for ecommerce and other websites of this nature to have scalable hosting, and this is where cloud containers come in because websites hosted on Bare Metal Kyup Containers have other advantages like instant server provisioning, maximum resource efficiency, and unmatched elasticity that gives them advantage over websites deployed on other platforms," he further added.

With Cloudways Cloud Platform, users can launch Kyup containers within no time. Developers can select from one of the dozen provided installers for creating web apps. Users can additionally launch a simple PHP stack for deploying custom PHP-based application.

Cloudways ThunderStack, a formula developed with the latest web-server and caching technologies, make the apps run 300% faster compared to other cloud platforms.

Cloudways also comes with a unique feature, aptly named the CloudwaysBot. The friendly Bot generates notifications to website owners within the platform and through email, Slack, or HipChat when the server scales up and down. The bot also informs users about server and app related insights on a timely basis.

With prices starting from $21.11, Cloudways Container Hosting plans provide the best value for elastic app deployments.

About Cloudways:

Together with Kyup, Cloudways presents the world's first managed Container-as-a-Service for web apps. Developers and designers can use managed, auto-scalable Kyup containers on Cloudways to deploy PHP-based apps without any hassle. The platform comes with 50+ one-click features, including browser-based SSH, free SSL, Git, and staging areas. To deliver continuous customer successes, Cloudways has a team of dedicated experts available on live chat and ticket system at all times.