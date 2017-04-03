Cloverpop Honored as "Hot 100" Company by JMP Securities

First and Only Team Decision Making and Decision Process Analytics Platform Increases Decision Velocity to Improve Business Results by 20 Percent

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Cloverpop today announced that it has been named a 2017 "Hot 100" privately held software company by JMP Securities, a full-service investment bank. The prestigious "Hot 100" list is selected each year based on an evaluation of multiple criteria, including financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customers and market potential.

Cloverpop is the first and only cloud software platform for managing and measuring decision making across the enterprise. Even though decision making drives 95 percent of business performance, tools to maximize this collaborative process have been woefully absent until now. Cloverpop helps empowered teams communicate, collaborate on and measure decisions across their company, resulting in clearer, faster and better decision making. Indeed, businesses using Cloverpop make 75% better decisions twice as fast with half as many meetings. This increases management performance by up to 20%.

"There is nothing more important than decision making, and yet strangely companies don't keep track of the who, what, why and when of the decisions they make, let alone the concrete results of past decisions," said Erik Larson, founder and CEO, Cloverpop. "Cloverpop is changing this -- helping companies increase their decision velocity by combining team decision making with powerful decision analytics, helping senior leaders gain insights and take direct action to improve management results, team innovation, diversity-driven performance and employee engagement. We thank JMP Securities for this recognition and look forward to helping even more companies measure and improve their decision making this year."

