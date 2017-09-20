CLR Roasters Announces 419 Percent Increase in August Unit Sales Driven by Ad Specials for Cafe La Rica Brand

Coffee Division Focuses on Regaining Momentum Following Aftermath of Hurricane Irma

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - CLR Roasters, a wholly owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI) and makers of Café La Rica espresso, "The OfficalCafecito of the Miami Marlins," today announced a Four Hundred and Nineteen percent increase in unit sales for the month of August. Management at CLR Roasters believes that this unit sale increase was primarily driven by Ad Specials that took place during the month of August with retail partners; Presidente, Sedanos, Freso Y Mas, Bravo Supermarkets, and WalMart Stores. CLR Roasters is now fully operational and the company is working closely with its retail and food service partners in Florida to assist these vendors in returning to their operating capacity which existed prior to Hurricane Irma striking the State of Florida.

"We are saddened for all people that are suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. CLR Roasters is fortunate that our facilities did not sustain any damage and we were able to resume production and shipping to many of our accounts after only a few days of business interruption. Although August was a terrific month for our Café La Rica brand as we added 60 new accounts and saw a 46% increase in unit sales at Wal-Mart Stores, we have experienced a slower start in September due to Hurricane Irma within our Florida accounts. In spite of this slow down we expect the third quarter will experience overall stable sales and we anticipate that we will regain our sales momentum as we enter the 4th Quarter," stated Ernesto Aguila, President of CLR, and Founder of the Café La Rica Brand.

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands -- Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality -- from field to cup.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

