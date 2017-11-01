CLR Roasters Expands into Bravo Supermarkets and Sabor Tropical Stores

Cafe La Rica Brand Grabs First Position in 51 New Stores

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - CLR Roasters, a wholly owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI) and makers of Café La Rica Espresso, "The Official Cafecito of the Miami Marlins," today announced that its Café La Rica Brand has forged a relationship with Bravo Super Markets and Sabor Tropical Stores. Bravo Super Markets is a grocer with 44 locations while Sabor Tropical has 7 markets. Café La Rica is expected to be featured in First Position Branded Displays in all locations.

"We are excited by this expanding relationship with Bravo Super Markets whereby Café La Rica is one of the featured brands on television and radio ads, and is expected to be a participating brand in an all store Bravo Anniversary Celebration flyer. Additionally, Café La Rica will be the featured coffee item in the grand opening ad of Bravo's newest Store opening taking place on November 9th in Hollywood, Florida," stated Ernesto Aguila, President of CLR, and Founder of the Café La Rica Brand.

Café La Rica will also be featured in an ad drop in all Sabor Tropical Stores beginning on November 1 with the ad running through November 7, 2017.

"We experienced strong sales for our Café La Rica Brand in the third quarter," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity, the parent company of CLR Roasters. "We anticipate the partnerships with Bravo and Tropical will help us continue to build on this sales momentum."

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands -- Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality -- from field to cup.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding being included as a participating brand in an all store Bravo Anniversary Celebration flyer and the partnerships with Bravo Super Markets and Sabor Tropical helping us continue to build on the third quarter sales and the expected promotion of Café La Rica. . These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the planned inclusion of our participating brand in an all store Bravo Anniversary Celebration flyer, the contribution of our partnerships with Bravo and Tropical, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.