CLR Roasters Extends Distribution throughout East Coast

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Youngevity International, Inc. ( OTCQX : YGYI) today announced that their wholly-owned subsidiary CLR Roasters is now distributing its premier gourmet coffee brand, Josie's Java House single serve pods, through Ocean State JobLot. This account has made an initial purchase that represents over 4,000 boxes of 80 count single serving pods, which is equivalent to 350,000+ individual cups of coffee. This extends the distribution of CLR Roasters Josie's Java House brand throughout the Northeast and should better position CLR for nationwide growth of its company-owned brands, Café La Rica and Josie's Java House.

CLR Roasters supports Youngevity's business strategy of offering brands and products encompassing the six top-selling retail categories -- in this case, the food and beverage category, which includes coffee. In an industry where many coffee companies buy coffee beans or finished coffee from brokers, CLR Roasters enables Youngevity to grow, produce, package and sell its own organic, fair trade and sustainable certified coffee. The Company operates its plantation in Nicaragua and maintains strict quality control standards throughout the life of each coffee bean until it becomes that cup of coffee on the table -- the commitment is from "field to cup."

"We are excited about the expansion of our company owned brands within CLR Roasters. CLR represents the continuation of the founding principles of Youngevity," stated Steve Wallach, Co-Founder, and CEO of Youngevity. "We are 100 percent accountable for CLR coffee operations -- and we are deeply proud of the commitment to quality and excellence apparent in our company owned brands. As part of this pride and our Company's pledge to the concept of bettering lives, we are also working hard to improve the lives of our plantation workers and their families."

"CLR Roasters Josie's Java House Brand is growing its footprint through our new relationship with Ocean State. Our single serve coffee will now be available for consumers to purchase within their 126 stores located in New York, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont. We are proud of our new association with Ocean State and their excitement in offering our triple certified coffee to their guests," continued Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity.

Acquired in 2011, CLR is a mid-sized coffee roaster division that operates a 50,000 sq. ft roasting plant and distribution facility. CLR produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands, private label brands, and for Youngevity under JavaFit® and Be the Change Coffee. One hundred percent of the profits from Youngevity Be the Change Coffee support operations for the Youngevity Be The Change Foundation. CLR Roasters maintains the following certifications: USDA Organic, Fair Trade, Café de Colombia (sustainability focused) and OU Kosher. The division has obtained its Safe Quality Food (SQF level) two Certification.

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2003 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a mid-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands -- Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality -- from field to cup.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( OTCQX : YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

