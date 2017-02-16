Club Barona Member Hits $309,908.75 Asia Poker Progressive Jackpot at Barona Resort & Casino

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - One lucky Club Barona member won the largest Asia Poker progressive jackpot to date at the award-winning Barona Resort & Casino last night. Barona Diamond Club Member Howard H., a San Diego resident, was enjoying a night in the casino's Dragon Alley when he hit a $309,908.75 Five Aces jackpot with a hand of four aces and a joker.

"The chances to win at Barona are big and we are thrilled that one of our most loyal players experienced that magic," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "With the hottest games in town, our players enjoy more winning moments here than anywhere else."

Barona's Dragon Alley is San Diego's largest Asian table games pit which features popular games such as EZ Pai Gow, Asia Poker and EZ Baccarat.

