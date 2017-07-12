Clubtails, Cocktails in a Can From Geloso Beverage Group, Launches 24-Ounce Cans in Multiple U.S. Markets

One of the fastest-growing brands in the flavored malt beverage category satisfying retailer and consumer demand

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - Consumer demand and continued market growth has led Geloso Beverage Group's Clubtails brand to expand its product offering to launch six of its best-selling 'cocktails in a can' in 24-ounce cans. Previously, Clubtails was only available in 16-ounce cans and 11.2 oz. 6-pack glass.

Clubtails was launched in 2012 with two original malt beverage flavors each offering 10% alcohol by volume. Clubtails has since expanded and today features 12 cocktail-flavor favorites.

The product appeals to consumers who enjoy traditional cocktail flavors with higher alcohol content that offers a spirit-like finish with the convenience of a can.

Clubtails' new 24-ounce size will be available in six of the brands best-selling cocktail flavors including: Bahama Mama; Sex on the Beach; Sunny Margarita; Long Island Iced Tea; Strawberry Colada; and Screwdriver. The new 24-ounce Clubtails flavors will begin to ship immediately and will be available in convenience stores where Clubtails have traditionally been sold.

"Clubtails continues to be among the fastest-growing brands in the flavored malt beverage category," said Geloso's U.S. Business Director, Paul Rene. "It's our goal to continue to offer our distributors the products, flavors, and expanded skus, to meet their needs of their beverage retailers, who are, in turn, are meeting the needs of their customers."

Rene continued, "Consumers love the taste, convenience and cost offered by our Clubtails brand as evidenced by a brand growth of more than 50 percent versus last year. This is an opportunity to compete in a popular size offered in many of our national markets, while also gaining greater in-store and shelf visibility to expose the great taste of Clubtails to new customers."

For more information about Clubtails and the extensive portfolio of Geloso Beverage Group products, or to learn about distribution and retail sales opportunities, visit www.gelosobeveragegroup.com. To find out where to purchase Clubtails visit the store locator at www.Clubtails.com.

About Geloso Beverage Group LLC

Geloso Beverage Group LLC, launched in 2002, exclusively serves the U.S. market and is based in Rochester, NY. It sells and distributes multiple flavored malt beverages including; Clubtails - cocktail in a can, Johny Bootlegger, Lolita and Pepito. The beverages distributed via Geloso Beverage Group LLC can be found in grocery, c-stores and liquor stores in many states from coast to coast in most major markets.

The parent company, Omni Brokerage Group founded in 1965 in Montreal, Canada, was the first wine producer in Quebec. With over 350 employees, 7 warehouses and distribution of over 100 alcohol beverage products in the US and Canada, Omni Brokerage Group is considered a leader in the industry. They are known for their innovation, passion and constant growth while respecting the art and tradition of their heritage.

