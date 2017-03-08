Cluny Capital Corp. Announces Transfer to NEX and Cancellation of Certain Seed Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Cluny Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CLN.P) ("Cluny" or the "Company"), a capital pool company, announces that the common shares of the Company will be transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective the opening on March 13, 2017. Cluny received the required shareholder approval for the transfer of trading of its common shares to the NEX at a special meeting of its shareholders held on January 31, 2017. In connection with the transfer to the NEX, a total of 500,001 common shares of Cluny issued to non-arm's length parties that constituted "seed shares" under policy 2.4 of the Exchange have been cancelled. There are 3,233,700 common shares of Cluny issued and outstanding.

NEX is a separate board of the Exchange for companies previously listed on the Exchange that have not completed a qualifying transaction within a certain period, among other things. Cluny was required to complete its qualifying transaction on or before August 22, 2016.

The trading symbol for the Company has changed from CLN.P to CLN.H.

