CMD Launches Premier Voice Over Coaching School in the Heart of Manhattan

The Voice Shop Aims to Provide Voice Over Artists with Means to Establish and Advance Skills

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - CMD, a New York City-based audio house, has announced the launch of The Voice Shop, a premier voice over coaching school offering classes, workshops, private lessons, and voice demo production. The Voice Shop's mission is to establish and develop the necessary skills for talent to succeed as voice over professionals.

Located at CMD's full-floor audio recording facility, The Voice Shop features new state-of-the-art audio studios that inspire creativity and promote individual growth. With an abundance of natural light from its top-floor location with oversized skylights, it is a one-of-a-kind learning environment.

The Voice Shop's head coach is industry veteran Michael George, a successful working voice actor who has significant experience in all aspects of the voice over industry. Michael has recorded spots for major brands like Disney, Coca Cola, Dannon, Volvo and Citibank. As a former voice over facility owner, he has also directed and cast a multitude of voice jobs, and has coached voice actors since 1998. Many of Michael's students are professional voice actors and voice over coaches who have worked on spots for Merrill Lynch, GM, Mercedes Benz and Gucci, among others.

"My philosophy is that voiceover be taught in three steps: One, learn the technique. Two, forget the technique. Three, find your authentic voice," said Michael. "I look forward to bringing my expertise to artists who are eager to develop their voiceover skills."

The Voice Shop classes will begin on Monday, May 15. Available classes include:

Fundamental, Intermediate and Advanced small-group classes

Masterclasses in Commercial Voice Over Technique, Voice Over For Audiobooks, Voice Over Audition Technique, and Voice Over for Stage Actors and Singers

Open Coaching Hours, free-of-charge for the first four sessions

One-on-one private lessons

Webinar in Marketing/Creating Your Brand, How To Self-Direct Your Recordings, How To Build Your Home Studio

The Voice Shop stands out through its partnership with CMD's industry-leading voice casting and recording services. CMD casts both Union and non-Union work in over 80 languages and accents, with a history spanning 18-plus years. This valuable partnership provides The Voice Shop students with opportunities to book a wide range of jobs.

For more information about The Voice Shop or to register for classes, visit www.VoiceShopCoaching.com.

About The Voice Shop

The Voice Shop is a premier voiceover coaching school whose mission is to provide voice over artists with the foundation and skills necessary to succeed in the industry. Through a partnership with CMD, a New York City-based audio house, The Voice Shop provides students with classes, workshops, and one-on-one lessons for artists of all levels. The voiceover coaching school is conveniently located in the CMD headquarters in Midtown South at 37 W 37th Street, only a few minutes' walk from Grand Central, Penn Station and Herald Square.