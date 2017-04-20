CMHC to Introduce Changes to Multi-Unit Mortgage Loan Insurance to Better Support Rental Housing

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - The rental market is an important housing option for approximately 30% of Canadians. Effective May 15, CMHC will introduce enhancements to its multi-unit mortgage loan insurance that will address the rental needs of Canadians while supporting efforts to expand and preserve the supply of affordable rental housing.

"CMHC's products and services facilitate access to housing for all Canadians, not just homebuyers" said Steve Mennill, Senior Vice-President, Insurance. "The enhancements to our multi-unit mortgage loan insurance products and policies are designed to expand our participation in key market segments while stimulating the creation and preservation of affordable rental housing."

CMHC is Canada's only mortgage loan insurer for multi-unit residential properties. CMHC also offers incentives, including access to higher loan-to-value ratios and reduced premiums, to support affordable rental housing projects.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For additional highlights please see the attached backgrounder.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

BACKGROUNDER

Multi-unit mortgage loan insurance provides access to preferred mortgage rates helping to lower the cost of financing for the construction, purchase and refinancing of rental properties and facilitates renewals throughout the life of the mortgage.





As at September 30, 2016, CMHC multi-unit mortgage loan insurance accounted for approximately 12% of its overall insurance-in-force.





The changes apply to CMHC insured loans for 5 or more unit residential properties including standard apartments, student housing, single room occupancy (SRO) projects, retirement homes, and supportive housing projects.



Effective May 15, CMHC will be: