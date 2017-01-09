CMW and Capri Insurance Services Merge to Create One of the Largest Independent and Employee-Owned Insurance Brokerages in Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - CMW Insurance Services Ltd. and Capri Insurance Services Ltd. announce today that they have merged effective January 1, 2017. The new company will be one of the largest insurance brokerages and risk management firms in Western Canada.

The merger leverages the strength and stability of a combined 63 years of insurance and risk management experience, adding new expertise, products and services to better support clients' insurance and risk management needs. The two independent and employee-owned BC companies have had a collaborative relationship for years. Their decision to merge consolidates a professional range of expertise in the industry and creates greater opportunities for employees. With over 400 employees in 14 offices across BC and Ontario, the new company is well positioned to grow, remain independent and provide value to customers and businesses, while enriching the communities they serve.

"We strongly believe this integration will bring significant value to our employees, clients, and partners," says Andrew Kemp, President of CMW Insurance Services. "By combining our complementary cultures, values, products and services, we will be well positioned to meet the changing needs of clients across Canada."

Tim Miller, President, Capri Insurance Services, says, "We're thrilled to be making this announcement. The merger allows us to leverage the strengths of our two companies while retaining the advantages of being independent and employee-owned."

For more information visit http://www.cmwinsurance.com/ and http://www.capri.ca/