Coal Workers Call For Transition Strategy

United Steelworkers 1595 member Debbi Labrecque, who works at the Highvale Mine west of Edmonton, is one of 3,000 workers all over the province who will be affected by the planned phase out of coal-fired electricity in Alberta. She is part of a coalition of workers calling on the government to ensure that there are plans for job retention strategies, retraining programs, and support for workers during the phase-out period. Their report was released today and is available at www.coaltransition.ca.

Photo credit: Olav Rokne, Coal Transition Coalition.