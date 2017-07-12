Coast Capital responds to B.C. wildfire crisis with $20,000 to Red Cross relief efforts

SURREY, BC--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - As crews in British Columbia continue to battle over 200 wildfires across the province, Coast Capital Savings, Canada's largest credit union by membership, has committed $20,000 to the Canadian Red Cross.

With over 14,000 British Columbians displaced by the wildfires and many more currently on evacuation notice, the Red Cross is appealing for donations to help with immediate needs such as cots, blankets, meals and accommodation, and with the longer-term needs people have as they return to their communities.

"British Columbians are always quick to open their hearts and homes to help those in times of great need," says Coast Capital President and CEO Don Coulter. "The current wildfire crisis, one of the worst fire seasons in recent history, is another example of how we can come together to support the well-being of others. Coast Capital has a long history of helping British Columbian communities, and on behalf of our members, we are contributing to the relief effort and encouraging other businesses to do the same."

The Red Cross says the best way to help continues to be monetary donations. "We appreciate everyone's quick and generous response to the great need in the communities affected by fires and those housing displaced residents," says Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross Vice President B.C. & Yukon. "While well-intentioned, goods such as water, clothes and toy are difficult and expensive to move around. The other benefit to donating dollars is that people can buy what they urgently need in their own communities."

To donate to the Red Cross BC Fires Appeal, text FIRES to 45678 to donate $10 or visit their website.

