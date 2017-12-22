Cobalt 27 Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 22, 2017) - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Cobalt 27") (TSX VENTURE: KBLT) ( FRANKFURT : 27O) announced today that, in connection with its recently completed offering of 8,100,000 common shares at an issue price of $10.50 per share (the "Offering Price") on a bought deal basis (the "Offering"), the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters (the "Over-Allotment Option") has been fully exercised for an additional 1,215,000 common shares at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,757,500.00. The sale of the additional common shares pursuant to the Over-Allotment Option brings the aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering to $97,807,500.00

The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank and including BMO Capital Markets, Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Eight Capital and GMP Securities L.P.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers pure-play exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,982 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of 7 cobalt royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

