Cobalt 27 - Change of Auditors

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Cobalt 27") (TSX VENTURE: KBLT) ( FRANKFURT : 27O) wishes to announce that it has appointed KPMG LLP (Canada) to replace Wolrige Mahon LLP as auditors of the Company. The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditors and it is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers pure-play exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,160 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of 6 cobalt royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

Anthony Milewski

Chairman, CEO & Director

