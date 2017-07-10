Cobalt 27 extends investor outreach in Europe by listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KBLT) ( FRANKFURT : 27O) -

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Cobalt 27") is pleased to announce that in its continued efforts to reach out to European based investors it has listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol 27O. The Company will maintain its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and, in addition, Cobalt 27's TSX-V announcements will be disseminated to the European investor community through the FSE.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest organized exchange -trading markets in terms of turnover and dealings in securities (behind the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchanges). This European listing will help to increase the Company's trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Cobalt 27 by European investors. Through the Frankfurt listing major European financial hubs such as Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Monaco, and others will be easily reached.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers pure-play exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company intends to acquire and hold physical cobalt, as well as manage and grow a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

For further information contact the Company at 416.504.3978 Ext 226 and please visit Cobalt 27's website at www.co27.com.

