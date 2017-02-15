CobalTech Acquires 9 Past Producing Mines In The Prolific Cobalt Camp, Ontario

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) -

COBALTECH MINING INC. (TSX VENTURE: CSK) (the "Company" or "CobalTech"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional strategically located properties around its Duncan Kerr Project in the heart of the Cobalt Camp, Ontario. This new property increases by 8-fold the total area of prospective ground under ColbalTech's control which now totals 264 hectares including 9 historical past producing mines.

Located in the Cobalt Camp, this new property is adjacent to the Company's Duncan Kerr Property (see press release October 24, 2016). The new acquisition was host to the historic Drummond, Conisil, Hargraves, Belmont, Silver Cross, Campbell-Crowford, Juno, Airgiod and Silver Bird mines that had an estimated total output of 4.55 million ounces of silver and 253,000 pounds of cobalt while all at production depths never exceeding 186m from surface*. The Conisil mine is believed to have been one of the last mines to be nearing production in Cobalt, before the price of silver collapsed in the mid-eighties and the camp fell dormant. The Conisil Mine was previously owned by Agnico-Eagle and its 1994 closure plan mentioned cobalt mineralization of 78,966 tons @ 0.17% Co for a total of 270,462 pounds of cobalt as well as 500,000 ounces of silver. The mineralized inventory is a historical estimate as defined by National Instrument 43-101. It is important to note that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. There has been no review of the methods and results of this historical resource estimate by a Qualified Person.

"It is exciting to be able to acquire such quality assets with so much potential in what is considered a mature mining camp. The acquisition was made to build the foundation for CobalTech's plan to significantly expand its presence in the cobalt sector. The company now has the necessary core properties to be able to implement its business strategy," commented Antoine Fournier, President and CEO.

Under the agreement of procurement CobalTech has agreed to make payment to the vendor, 9920455 Canada Inc., of two hundred and fifty thousand ($250,000) dollars and issue five million (5,000,000) common shares of the company.

The supply of cobalt continues to be a source of concern with the exponential growth of the lithium battery triggered by the green energy sector. It is generally produced as a by-product of either copper or nickel production and these have limited capacities to adapt to a substantial growth in demand.

Antoine Fournier, P. Geo., M.Sc. is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and he has prepared and reviewed the technical information on this press release.

* Sergiades, A.O. 1968. Silver Cobalt Calcite Vein Deposits of Ontario; Ontario Department of Mines, Mineral Resources Circular No. 10, 498p.

CobalTech is working toward becoming a major cobalt miner and producer, supplying the growing North American battery market. The Company aims to obtain 100% ownership of mineral deposits and processing facilities, giving CobalTech the ability to deliver a ground to market business.

About CobalTech

CobalTech Mining Inc. is a North American cobalt company with assets in Ontario, Canada. The company owns the Duncan Kerr Property located outside of Cobalt, Ontario, in an area known for its geological setting responsible for unique mineralization composed of quartz-carbonate veins enriched in silver-cobalt-nickel-bismuth-arsenic. The company is committed to operating within the strict environmental, health, and safety framework governed by the e3 Plus regulation put forth by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

