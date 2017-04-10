CobalTech Announces Termination of LOI

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - COBALTECH MINING INC. (TSX VENTURE: CSK) ( FRANKFURT : 9BN1) (WKN: A2DG59) ( OTC PINK : BNCIF) (the "Company" or "CobalTech") announces that, further to its news release dated February 21 2017, the letter of intent between the Company and 36569 Yukon Inc. (the "Vendor") for the purchase of the Yukon Refinery has been terminated following a breach by the Vendor.

The Company will be considering all of its legal options in order to protect its interests.

About CobalTech

CobalTech Mining Inc. is a North American cobalt company with assets in Ontario, Canada. The company owns the Duncan Kerr Property located outside of Cobalt, Ontario, in an area known for its geological setting responsible for unique mineralization composed of quartz-carbonate veins enriched in silver-cobalt-nickel-bismuth-arsenic. The company is committed to operating within the strict environmental, health, and safety framework governed by the e3 Plus regulation put forth by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Antoine Fournier"

Antoine Fournier

Chief Executive Officer

