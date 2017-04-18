CobalTech Appoints Bruce Bragagnolo as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - COBALTECH MINING INC. (TSX VENTURE: CSK) ( FRANKFURT : 9BN1) (WKN: A2DG59) ( OTC PINK : BNCIF) (the "Company" or "CobalTech") announces that Bruce Bragagnolo has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company and former CEO Mr. Antoine Fournier has been appointed as Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Bragagnolo is the former CEO and co-founder of Timmins Gold Corp. and Silvermex Resources Ltd., and has extensive experience in all sectors of the mining industry including operations, exploration, and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Bragagnolo said, "I look forward to advancing CobalTech's strategic priorities and continuing the value creation initiatives already underway at the Company. CobalTech has acquired a strategic land package both in the Cobalt mining camp and Werner Lake and I look forward to working with Mr. Fournier to advance the Company for the benefit of all our stakeholders. The limited availability of ethically sourced Cobalt combined with the strong demand for Cobalt for use in batteries are anticipated to be strong drivers of value in the future."

Mr. Bragagnolo stated "CobalTech will continue to benefit greatly from Antoine's expertise and depth of knowledge in the industry as we advance the exploration and development of our properties". Mr. Fournier is a professional geologist with 25 years of experience in the exploration of industrial and high-tech metals, as well as precious metals.

About CobalTech

CobalTech Mining Inc. is a North American cobalt company with assets in Ontario, Canada. The Company owns the Duncan Kerr Property located outside of Cobalt, Ontario, in an area known for its geological setting responsible for unique mineralization composed of quartz-carbonate veins enriched in silver-cobalt-nickel-bismuth-arsenic. The Company also recently acquired the Werner Lake East Cobalt Property near Kenora, Ontario, Canada. These claims are contiguous to Global Energy Metals' Werner Lake Cobalt Property. CobalTech is committed to operating within the strict environmental, health, and safety framework governed by the e3 Plus regulation put forth by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Bruce Bragagnolo"

Bruce Bragagnolo. CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.