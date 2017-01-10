CobalTech Mining Inc. Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - CobalTech Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CSK) (the "Company" or "CobalTech") announces the appointment of Alexander Bayer to the Company's board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Bayer is the Principal of Bayer Law Corporation, a Vancouver based consulting company that provides legal services to public and private companies. For over 10 years, Mr. Bayer has advised publicly listed Canadian and International Resource companies at all stages of development. He specializes in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities law with a focus on regulatory compliance. Mr. Bayer sits on the board and audit committees of Azarga Uranium Corp., a TSX listed resource development company and Preveceutical Medical Inc., a company specializing in branding preventative health products and services.

"We are very excited to add Mr. Bayer to the board of directors as he brings extensive legal, business and transaction experience to an already strong team," said Antoine Fournier, President and CEO of CobalTech.

Mr. Bayer will be replacing Andrew H. Rees who resigned as a director of CobalTech. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Rees for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About CobalTech Mining:

CobalTech Mining Inc. is a cobalt mining and processing company based in Ontario, Canada. The company owns and operates the Duncan Kerr Property located outside of Cobalt, Ontario, in an area known for its geological setting responsible for unique mineralization composed of quartz-carbonate veins enriched in silver-cobalt-nickel-bismuth-arsenic. The company's assets and technology have provided them the foundation to become North America's first vertically integrated cobalt processing company with the capacity to take mineralized ore through production to high-tech metals for use in the lithium battery industry. The company is committed to operating within the strict environmental, health, and safety framework governed by the e3 Plus regulation put forth by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

