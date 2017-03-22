CobalTech Mining Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - COBALTECH MINING INC. (TSX VENTURE: CSK) ( FRANKFURT : 9BN1) (WKN: A2DG59) ( OTC PINK : BNCIF) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Christopher P. Cherry will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

Mr. Cherry has over 15 years of corporate accounting and audit experience. Mr. Cherry has extensive corporate experience and has held senior level positions for several public mining companies including Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary. Mr. Cherry has been a Chartered Accountant since February 2009 and a Certified General Accountant since 2004. In his former experience as an auditor, he held positions with KPMG and Davidson and Co. LLP in Vancouver, where he gained experience as an auditor for junior public companies, and an IPO specialist. Mr. Cherry replaces Mr. Bryce Clark as CFO. The Company would like to thank Mr. Clark for his services and dedication while in the role of CFO of the Company. Mr. Cherry will be play a more active role as CFO and is able to devote more time to the Company to support the Board of Directors.

About CobalTech

CobalTech Mining Inc. is a North American cobalt company with assets in Ontario, Canada. The company owns the Duncan Kerr Property located outside of Cobalt, Ontario, in an area known for its geological setting responsible for unique mineralization composed of quartz-carbonate veins enriched in silver-cobalt-nickel-bismuth-arsenic. The company is committed to operating within the strict environmental, health, and safety framework governed by the e3 Plus regulation put forth by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

