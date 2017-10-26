CobalTech Provides Update on Merger With First Cobalt

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) -

COBALTECH MINING INC. (TSX VENTURE: CSK) (the"Company"or"CobalTech"), is pleased to announce that the Information Circular and related proxy materials for the previously announced merger with First Cobalt Corporation ("First Cobalt") (TSX VENTURE: FCC) ( OTC : FTSSF) have been mailed to shareholders. Under the terms of the Arrangement, CobalTech will receive 0.2632 of a First Cobalt common share for each CobalTech common share (a "CobalTech Share"), representing the equivalent of $0.20 per CobalTech Share.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, consent must be obtained from registered shareholders and voting material has been mailed for the vote scheduled for November 21st, 2017. Shareholders of record as of September 22, 2017 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The Arrangement has a number of benefits for CobalTech shareholders.

Benefits to CobalTech Shareholders:

Creates a leading pure-play cobalt exploration company with a portfolio of high quality exploration assets, 14 former producing mines and a mill facility in the Cobalt, Ontario mining camp.

Experienced management team based in Toronto, with a proven track record of discovery, development, and finance, and located in close proximity to the Cobalt Camp.

Increased scale of the combined company will enhance its capital markets profile, liquidity, provide greater access to capital across the exchanges and provides for rerating potential.

CobalTech will maintain a position in First Cobalt, allowing for upside participation as First Cobalt progresses with exploration programs.

Terms of the Arrangement

Under the terms of the Arrangement, CobalTech will receive 0.2632 of a First Cobalt common share for each CobalTech common share (a "CobalTech Share"), representing the equivalent of $0.20 per CobalTech Share as of the date of the announcement of the merger.

Completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of conditions, including approval by the shareholders of CobalTech and receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The Arrangement cannot close until these conditions are satisfied and the required approvals are obtained.

About CobalTech

CobalTech Mining Inc. is a North American cobalt company with assets in Cobalt, Ontario, Canada in an area known for its geological setting responsible for unique mineralization composed of quartz-carbonate veins enriched in silver-cobalt-nickel-bismuth-arsenic.

