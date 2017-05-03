CobalTech Welcomes New Director

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - COBALTECH MINING INC. (TSX VENTURE: CSK) ( FRANKFURT : 9BN1) (WKN: A2DG59) ( OTC PINK : BNCIF) (the "Company") announces the results of its shareholders' annual general meeting held on April 28, 2017. Management nominees Bruce Bragagnolo, Antoine Fournier and Erik Ostensoe were elected at the meeting. Subsequent to the meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Alexander Peter Tsakumis as a director of the Company to fill a vacancy. The Company would like to thank outgoing director Alex Bayer for his service to the Company.

Mr. Tsakumis, is a seasoned executive in the mining space with over twenty years investment experience within the North American capital markets with private and public companies. Mr. Tsakumis was Vice President of Corporate Development at Timmins Gold Corp. from November 12, 2009 to April 14, 2017 . He began his career in 1989 with the Barrington Group representing advanced stage mining companies. He has experience in capital formation, management and growth of listed companies including mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and corporate communications.

About CobalTech

CobalTech Mining Inc. is a North American cobalt company with assets in Ontario, Canada. The Company owns a strategically located land package adjacent to Cobalt, Ontario, in an area known for its geological setting responsible for unique mineralization composed of quartz-carbonate veins enriched in silver-cobalt-nickel-bismuth-arsenic. The Company also recently acquired the Werner Lake East Cobalt Property near Kenora, Ontario, Canada. These claims are contiguous to Global Energy Metals' Werner Lake Cobalt Property. CobalTech is committed to operating within the strict environmental, health, and safety framework governed by the e3 Plus regulation put forth by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Bruce Bragagnolo"

Bruce Bragagnolo. CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.