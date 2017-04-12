Coca-Cola FEMSA announces the filing of its 2016 SEC Annual Report

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ( BMV : KOFL) ( NYSE : KOF) ("Coca-Cola FEMSA" or the "Company") has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the investor relations section of Coca-Cola FEMSA's website at www.coca-colafemsa.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes Coca-Cola FEMSA's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contacts listed below.

About the Company

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFL | NYSE (ADR), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOF L to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 154 brands to more than 375 million consumers daily. With over 100 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 4 billion unit cases through 2.8 million points of sale a year. Operating 66 manufacturing plants and 328 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices, among other indexes. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Guatemala and, nationwide, in the Philippines, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. For more information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com.