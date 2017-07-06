Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSE : KOF) ( BMV : KOFL)

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer session to discuss second quarter 2017 results.

The call will be held on:

Monday July 24, 2017

12:00 hrs Eastern Time

11:00 hrs Mexico City Time

It will be conducted by:

Mr. Hector Treviño, Chief Financial Officer and,

Mrs. Maria Dyla Castro, Head of Investor Relations.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's Second Quarter 2017 financial results will be released on Monday July 24, 2017, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

Domestic U.S.: 888-397-5338

International: 719-325-2123

Participant passcode: 1479969

Alternatively, participants can log into http://www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com

About the Company

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFL | NYSE (ADR), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOF L to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 154 brands to more than 375 million consumers daily. With over 100 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 4 billion unit cases through 2.8 million points of sale a year. Operating 66 manufacturing plants and 328 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices, among other indexes. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Guatemala and, nationwide, in the Philippines, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. For more information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com.