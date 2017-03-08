Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. to Present at the 2017 Barclays Capital Global Healthcare Conference in Miami

ATLANTA, GA and BOTHELL, WA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( OTCQB : COCP), a company focused on developing novel antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, announced that it will be presenting a company update at the Barclays Capital Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 4:50 - 5:20 p.m. at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Dr. Raymond F. Schinazi, Chairman of the Board of Directors will be presenting on behalf of the Company. An archived edition of the presentation will be available on the Cocrystal website, www.cocrystalpharma.com, shortly after the event.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal is a clinical stage biotechnology company seeking to discover novel antiviral therapeutics as treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. The company has advanced a potent pan-genotypic NS5B non-nucleoside inhibitor, CC31224, into a Phase 1b clinical trial in Hepatitis C subjects. Cocrystal employs unique technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. These technologies, including our nucleoside chemistry expertise and market-focused approach to drug discovery are designed to efficiently deliver small molecule therapeutics that are safe, effective and convenient to administer. The company has identified promising, preclinical stage antiviral compounds for several unmet medical needs, including hepatitis virus, influenza virus and norovirus infections. Cocrystal has previously received strategic investments from Teva Pharmaceuticals, OPKO Health, Brace Pharmaceutical, LLC, and The Frost Group. For further information about Cocrystal, please refer to www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements concerning the interim results from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial can be construed to imply that future results will be positive -- which the Company does not comment upon -- it is a forward-looking statement. This statement reflects the current beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding development plans for treatments related to Hepatitis C. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, performance or future results to differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. With regard to this clinical trial, it is subject to completion and evaluation, full regulatory review, and the company's ability to raise additional capital to support operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Cocrystal has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.