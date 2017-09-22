Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the 2017 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York

ATLANTA, GA and BOTHELL, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 22, 2017) - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( OTCQB : COCP) today announced that Dr. Gary Wilcox and James Martin will be presenting a company overview at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 8:35am in the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal is a pharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop novel antiviral therapeutics as treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. Cocrystal employs unique structure based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. These technologies, including our nucleoside chemistry expertise, are designed to efficiently deliver small molecule therapeutics that are safe, effective and convenient to administer. The company has identified promising, preclinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including hepatitis, influenza and norovirus infections. Cocrystal has previously received strategic investments from Teva Pharmaceuticals, OPKO Health ( NASDAQ : OPK), Brace Pharma Capital, LLC, and The Frost Group. For further information about Cocrystal, please refer to www.cocrystalpharma.com.

