CodeBroker Unveils Power of Digital Loyalty with New eBook Authored by Expert Analysts from EKN Research

How digital transformation can drive profitability via omnichannel loyalty

BELMONT, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - Digital transformation -- the switch from paper and plastic to instant smartphone access -- presents major opportunities for retailers to increase profits via savvy execution of customer loyalty programs, note expert analysts in a new eBook sponsored by CodeBroker (www.codebroker.com), a developer of mobile marketing technologies for retailers.

Available today as a free download and authored by EKN, a leading retail advisory and research firm, "Digital Transformation: The Power of Physical to Digital Loyalty," offers compelling evidence why retailers need to incorporate mobile and digital access to their current reward program strategies.

"Considering the astronomically high customer experience bar set by the likes of Amazon, Apple and Uber, retail loyalty programs need a serious overhaul," writes the report's lead author, Sahir Anand, principal analyst with EKN. "The next stage of evolution in retail loyalty -- Omnichannel Loyalty -- is the powerful confluence of the physical and digital loyalty worlds to address the challenges faced by consumers and retailers."

According to EKN research, a vast majority (69%) of consumers are more likely to use a retailer's loyalty program if they can access the card on their smartphone or other personal device. Also, as many as 70% of U.S. millennial consumers shop online at least once per month and 33% do it on their mobile devices, highlighting the importance of digitizing loyalty programs and coupons.

The report lays out the apparent limitations of using traditional card-based loyalty programs, citing these as being too complicated and not nearly user-friendly enough. In fact, more than 50% of all customer loyalty cards are inactive.

This eBook details the three pillars that will serve as a steady foundation for your new loyalty program:

Find out how to create a holistic customer experience

Connect the dots between customer growth and loyalty

Dig into valuable and actionable insights about your customer's preferences and behavior.

Additionally, readers will gain insights into creating a successful strategy about integrating the physical and digital worlds. This fascinating report will help you to develop an omnichannel loyalty approach that will work for your business and your customers.

"There are many obvious reasons why retailers should be omnipresent with their customers -- be it mobile, social or physical," says Dan Slavin, CodeBroker CEO. "It's time to leverage mobile technologies to give consumers easier access to loyalty programs, switching from today's in-store-focused loyalty model to a digitally-inclusive omnichannel program that will drive higher aisle traffic and profitability."

To discover how an omnichannel approach encompassing physical and digital loyalty programs can inspire greater brand engagement and boost customer retention, download your free copy of "Digital Transformation: The Power of Physical to Digital Loyalty," at http://codebroker.com/digitalloyaltytransformation/.

