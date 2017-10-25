Coding Dojo Now Produces More Than Double the Graduates Than any Computer Science Program in US

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Coding Dojo, a premier coding school for aspiring software developers with campuses across the U.S., today announced it produces more graduates each year compared to the nation's largest computer science program at a four-year higher education institute. In 2016 the University of California at San Diego had the most students in the country complete undergraduate computer science degrees with 465 graduates. In comparison, Coding Dojo had 811 graduates at its campuses and an additional 176 from its online program for a grand total of 987 graduates in 2016 -- 112 percent more than University of California at San Diego. In 2017, Coding Dojo projects it will have 1178 in-person graduates and 474 online for a grand total of 1652 graduates.

"While the volume of graduates from CS programs and bootcamps certainly speaks to demand, I'm most proud of the fact that together we're making significant progress in filling the developer shortage," said Coding Dojo COO and CFO Jay Patel. "Although the U.S. government projected a couple years ago one million more computing jobs than computer science graduates by 2020, I fully expect new STEM initiatives coupled with traditional CS programs to make huge dents in this gap."

In 2016, Coding Dojo started off the year with campuses in Los Angeles (opened in late 2015), Seattle and Silicon Valley. It added campuses in Dallas in March, Washington D.C. in June and Chicago in Sept. 2016. The below compares Coding Dojo's 2016 graduate totals for its original two campuses, Seattle and Silicon Valley, to the 2016 graduate statistics for computer science bachelor's degrees at the largest CS programs in those corresponding markets.

Seattle

248 graduates from Coding Dojo's Bellevue, Wash. campus

178 undergraduate computer science majors graduated from University of Washington's Seattle campus

Silicon Valley

261 graduates from Coding Dojo's San Jose, Calif. campus

259 undergraduate computer science majors graduated from Stanford University

"Coding Dojo has experienced explosive growth over the past several years, and we don't think that's simply a reflection of the insatiable need for U.S. development talent," said Coding Dojo's Head of Curriculum, Speros Misirlakis. "We have a unique approach in constantly adapting and customizing curriculum to mirror local job demand, and it shows in the success of our alumni. On average Coding Dojo students earn 26-thousand dollars more in their new job following graduation compared to their previous employment."

Methodology

In order to get statistics about computer science program graduates at four-year higher education institutes in the U.S., Coding Dojo used data from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). When comparing Coding Dojo graduates at local campuses to CS programs in those markets, Coding Dojo evaluated all schools within a 30-mile radius.

