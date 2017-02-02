Coflex Selects D2L's Brightspace to Engage Mobile Employees Through Learning

Sales Content and Product Information Delivered by Brightspace Will Enable Learning and Development On the Go

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, today announced that Coflex selected the Brightspace learning management system (LMS) to transform its internal employee learning and development.

Coflex joins a rapidly growing list of innovative companies embracing Brightspace for Enterprise, to provide personalized and mobile learning experiences for employees. With interactive video, social, gamification, real-time feedback and self-assessment capabilities, Brightspace empowers organizations to increase employee engagement through learning.

Established in Mexico in 1989, Coflex has 572 employees manufacturing the company's plumbing products, and has grown to become the largest maker of flexible braided plumbing connectors in Latin America. The company is also known for its hoses used in washbasins, toilets and sinks.

"Coflex has a remote, mobile salesforce that needs to have the latest sales knowledge and product updates on demand. We require a distance learning platform with mobile capabilities that can engage and connect our employees instantly to training content and each other," said Coflex human resources manager Luis Eduardo Acosta Rodriguez. "Brightspace is highly mobile and interactive, and makes it easy for us to create, update, and share content through the platform. It is a great choice for our employee learning and development needs."

Brightspace was designed with modern learners in mind and offers a clean, responsive user experience. The award-winning, cloud-based LMS runs on Amazon Web Services, and is localized in 14 different languages so corporations around the world can reap the benefits of improved staff engagement by empowering employees to take charge of their own learning and development. Brightspace supports cutting-edge innovations including personalized learning, adaptive learning, game-based learning, simulations and advanced video features. The cloud platform is rapidly deployed and integrates easily with existing technology.

"Creating a strong learning culture within your company increases employee engagement and not only leads to bottom line benefits, but creates a great place to work. Learning for today's employees needs to use the latest mobile learning experiences with video, social, and gamification," said D2L President & CEO John Baker. "With Brightspace, Coflex employees will be able to better respond to customer needs while developing the knowledge and skills to drive their business forward."

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices, and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content, and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important -- greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses, or individuals.

Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, the Fosway Group recognized Brightspace on its 9-Grid™ Analysisfor corporate buyers of HR, talent and learning solutions in the EMEA market. Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly-coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. www.D2L.com/brightspace.

ABOUT COFLEX

Coflex is the largest manufacturer of flexible connectors in Latin America with years of experience serving the Mexican market and exporting to more than 20 countries in America. With 25 years in the market, Coflex embarks on new challenges: the opening of a new plant whose activity will be plastic injection using various types of resins to ensure product quality, as well as the beginning of commercial operations in the United States.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easy to use, flexible, and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that companies can take action in real-time to keep employees on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector, including Fortune 1000 members. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. www.D2L.com.

© 2017 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda. All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.