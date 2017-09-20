Cogeco Communications Inc. to Participate in CIBC Capital Markets' 16th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) announced today that it will be participating in CIBC Capital Markets' 16th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference to be held in Montréal, Québec. As part of this conference, President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Louis Audet will participate in an interactive discussion on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 10 a.m.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in western Pennsylvania, south Florida, Maryland/Delaware, South Carolina and eastern Connecticut. Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), through its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CCA).