Cogeco Communications Inc. to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets TMT Deep Dive Conference

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) announced today that it will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets TMT Deep Dive Conference to be held in Toronto, Ontario, Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Patrice Ouimet, will participate in an interactive discussion at 1:45 p.m.

A live audio webcast and rebroadcast of the discussion will be available on the Cogeco Communications Inc. website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in western Pennsylvania, south Florida, Maryland/Delaware, South Carolina and eastern Connecticut. Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), through its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CCA).