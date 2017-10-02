News Room
October 02, 2017 15:56 ET

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2017 and Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2017 on Thursday, November 2, 2017, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cgo/en/investors/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570

International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

IMPORTANT NOTE: In order to join this conference, participants are only required to provide the operator with the company name, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc. No confirmation code is required.

Contact Information

  • SOURCE:
    Patrice Ouimet
    Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
    Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
    514-764-4700

    INFORMATION:
    Rene Guimond
    Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications
    Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
    514-764-4700

