Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2017 and Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2017 on Thursday, November 2, 2017, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cgo/en/investors/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570



International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

IMPORTANT NOTE: In order to join this conference, participants are only required to provide the operator with the company name, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc. No confirmation code is required.