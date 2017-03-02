Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2017 and Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) plan to release their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017, ended February 28, 2017, on Thursday, April 6, 2017, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cgo/en/investors/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference: