Cogeco Peer 1 Names Cynthia Jordan-Ford Vice President and General Manager, U.S. and LATAM

Cogeco Peer 1, a global provider of enterprise IT products and services, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Jordan-Ford to the role of Vice President and General Manager, U.S. and Latin America (LATAM). Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Cynthia will be responsible for the tactical and strategic direction of the organization in the United States and Latin American regions, overseeing operations and driving revenue growth.

Cynthia brings over 25 years of experience in IT sales and service leadership to the role, having held positions with Xerox, Sprint, AT&T, Savvis (CenturyLink), and Virtustream. This experience, paired with her drive to inspire innovation and enhance collaboration across organizational functions, promises a spirited and focused perspective to the position.

"We have appointed Cynthia to this role to inspire new levels of innovation and performance and strengthen regional collaboration. Cynthia's depth of knowledge within the information and communications technology sector and her successful track record make her an exceptional fit for this role and ensure that Cogeco Peer 1 will promote meaningful customer experiences in the region and beyond," said Philippe Jetté, President of Cogeco Peer 1.

"Cogeco Peer 1 is unique and I was drawn to its diversity and place in the market. I am looking forward to working with the team to enhance profitability and further drive a culture that embraces innovation and cooperation to ultimately deliver exceptional experiences for our customers," said Cynthia Jordan-Ford, Vice President and GM, U.S. and LATAM, Cogeco Peer 1.

Cynthia has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from the National Louis University in Chicago.

ABOUT COGECO PEER 1

Cogeco Peer 1 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) and is a global provider of essential business-to-business products and services, such as colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services that allow customers across Canada, Mexico, the United States and Western Europe to focus on their core business. With 16 data centers, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe combined, Cogeco Peer 1 is a trusted partner to businesses small, medium and large, providing the ability to access, move, manage and store mission-critical data worldwide, backed by superior customer support.

