Cogeco Peer 1 Names Paul Dyck Vice President, Human Resources

Cogeco Peer 1, a global provider of enterprise IT products and services, today announced the appointment of Paul Dyck to the role of Vice President, Human Resources, where he will lead and oversee Cogeco Peer 1's human resources strategies, programs and policies.

With more than 20 years of experience in human resources across a range of industries, including a decade at the executive level, Paul will now be charged with building impactful initiatives around leadership and management development, engagement, succession planning, training, compensation and recruitment.

"Paul is both a strong change agent and a collaborative Human Resources thinker who will be able to develop a 'People' strategy that is well aligned to our regional needs, as well as those of our parent company," said Philippe Jetté, President of Cogeco Peer 1. "He will lead the design, development and implementation of state-of-the-art HR initiatives with qualitative and quantitative metrics to measure success globally and to reward high performance at all levels."

"I'm excited to join a fast-growing company with exceptionally high standards of customer service, and eager to help Cogeco Peer 1 achieve its growth objective by developing and implementing targeted HR programs to build an even stronger world class organization," said Paul Dyck, Vice President, Human Resources, Cogeco Peer 1.

Paul has worked in various executive roles with COM DEV International, Toromont Energy, Armstrong Group, Spectrum Signal Processing, Bell Canada, Bombardier and Boeing. With knowledge of all facets of human resources, including talent management, compensation design, change management, and organisational transformation, he is the ideal change agent to identify competency, knowledge and talent challenges across Cogeco Peer 1.

Paul has a Master's of Industrial Relations (Human Resources) from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Philosophy from Brock University.

ABOUT COGECO PEER 1

Cogeco Peer 1 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) and is a global provider of essential business-to-business products and services, such as colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services that allow customers across Canada, Mexico, the United States and Western Europe to focus on their core business. With 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe combined, Cogeco Peer 1 is a trusted partner to businesses small, medium and large, providing the ability to access, move, manage and store mission-critical data worldwide, backed by superior customer support. More information visit: http://www.cogecopeer1.com/

