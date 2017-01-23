Cognosante CEO Michele Kang Named 2017 Women in Technology (WIT) "Corporate: Mid-Market Sector" Leadership Award Finalist

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Cognosante today announced that CEO and Founder Michele Kang has been named a Women in Technology (WIT) 2017 Leadership Awards finalist in the "Corporate: Mid-Market Sector" category. She will be honored at the organization's Leadership Awards evening on May 11, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Reston, VA where the winners will be announced.

Women in Technology (WIT) is the premier organization contributing to the success of professional women in the Washington, D.C. region's technology community. Its annual awards program identifies, recognizes, and celebrates female professionals who are leaders in the technology field and who bring a unique vision and talent to their industry. Award categories include Corporate Large Market Sector, Corporate Mid-Market Sector, Corporate Small Market Sector, Defense, Entrepreneur/Small Business, Government, Rising Star, Technical Leadership, and Unsung Hero.

"This year's WIT Leadership Award finalists have been chosen from the largest pool of entries we've had to date and represent some of the most accomplished women in the Washington region technology industry," said Kathryn Harris, President of WIT. "The diversity of companies and skills represented reminds us that there are numerous paths to success and diverse industries touched by technology. We look forward to celebrating these inspiring women later this spring."

Michele Kang is a visionary in the field of health information technology. She founded Cognosante in 2008, above her garage with just one other employee, to provide technology solutions, business process outsourcing, and consulting services to Federal, state, and local government healthcare agencies. Over the past 8 years, Cognosante has seen staggering growth, reaching over 1,600 employees and achieving substantial revenue milestones.

