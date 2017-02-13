Cognosante to Exhibit at 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, February 19-23, 2017 in Orlando

Interactive Booth Highlights Cognosante's Healthcare IT Solutions, along with the Technologies of Partner Companies: UPSTREAM RESEARCH and PROTENUS

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Cognosante, a leader in Healthcare information technology (IT) solutions and services for Federal, state, and local government healthcare agencies, will exhibit in Booth # 3323 at the 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, February 19-23 in Orlando, FL. The industry-leading conference focuses on optimizing health engagements and care outcomes using IT. The keystone of Cognosante's booth will be a 20-foot vertical Demo Wall that features a mounted 84" interactive Microsoft® Surface Hub, with interactive demos of Cognosante's Healthcare IT solutions. It will be flanked by two demo stations that are dedicated to the technologies of partner companies Upstream Research and Protenus. The booth will also have a coffee bar with barista service.

As the healthcare industry embraces value-based reimbursement, the need for real-time, content-rich clinical patient data is vital. Clinical data-centered solutions drive outcome-based measures and enhance the accuracy of risk algorithms. In addition, data captured in the process of engaging patients in their own healthcare serves as a valuable management tool to improve access to quality healthcare, while increasing efficiencies in the delivery of those services themselves.

To that end, Cognosante's HIMSS booth demonstrations will focus on those areas with regard to state Medicaid agencies, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in the following ways:

Providing a best-in-class platform for collecting, exchanging and synthesizing healthcare data on a statewide level

Offering Health Information Exchange (HIE) accelerators to drive the value, adoption and safe use of HIEs for providers, payers and patients

Applying custom technology that eases barriers to entry and empowers providers into HIEs and supports Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) modernization

Unlocking the value hidden in data collected and shared through HIE

Utilizing specially-designed case management tools and services to unlock data and metrics on patients as they engage in their own healthcare

Reducing breach risk by using Protenus technology, with its unique understanding of clinical context, to detect and alert privacy and security teams to any inappropriate access to patient medical records.

Through a simulated case dealing with pediatric lead exposure in a major metropolitan area, Cognosante's demos will tie together the important technologies of Upstream Research and Protenus. All three companies will show how to draw upon publically available data sources to drive root cause analyses that enhance public health policies, and create benefits for the provider, payer and patient.

Upstream Research will analyze lead risk data at a specific address and demonstrate the capabilities of Upstream Reports™, as well as the driving force behind their data, Upstream Navigator, which specifically helps to identify areas of risk.

Protenus will provide an overview of the Protenus platform, which alerts healthcare privacy teams as soon as there is a threat to a patient's data, eradicating false positives and increasing the team's efficiency. They are working with the top healthcare systems in the country and are achieving up to 97% accuracy.

About Upstream Research

Upstream Research™ is an environmental health research company that reveals historic and emerging toxic threats to health and disease rates for any location. It began in 2015 with a simple but profound premise: Where You Live Matters.™ Upstream Reports™, our core product, maps and visualizes local toxic risks and the rates of illness such as cancer, asthma, obesity, and heart disease. We believe we all have the right to know what is in the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil around us. Visit upstreamresearch.com for more information.

About Protenus

Protenus protects patient privacy in the electronic health record (EHR) for top-ranked hospitals, using the latest big data techniques and Protenus-led advances in data science, machine learning, visualization, and engineering. Founded by former medical school students, the Protenus platform uniquely understands the clinical behavior and context of each person accessing patient data to determine the appropriateness of each action, elevating only true threats to patient privacy. Protenus and its partner hospitals are fundamentally improving the way hospitals protect their patient data -- further ensuring trust in healthcare. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

About Cognosante

Cognosante provides technology solutions, business process outsourcing, and consulting services to Federal, state, and local government healthcare agencies. The company has nearly 3 decades of experience in which it has worked with 48 states and the Federal government, developing, managing, and executing large, complex health information programs. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, health insurance marketplaces, health data standards and reconciliations, modular system development and integration, health data analytics, and fraud, waste, and abuse. Visit cognosante.com for more information.