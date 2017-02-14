Cohesity Achieves Triple-Digit Growth in 2016 as Enterprises Continue to Recognize the Value of Hyperconverged Secondary Storage

Skyrocketing Revenues, Large-Enterprise Customers and Key Partnerships Build Strong Momentum Leading Into 2017

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced triple-digit revenue growth on average over past three quarters, underscoring the incredible momentum behind its revolutionary platform. In fact, the number of new Cohesity customers also doubled in each quarter over the same period. To support this rapid growth trajectory, Cohesity brought on several new high-profile executives while forging new partnerships with industry-leading technology vendors and resellers.

Click to Tweet: .@Cohesity Achieves 3X Growth in '16 as Businesses Recognize Benefits + Value of Hyperconverged Secondary Storage https://ctt.ec/NVosH+

In 2016, enterprise customers continued to adopt Cohesity's hyperconverged approach to controlling secondary data sprawl. Secondary data consumes about 80 percent of enterprise storage capacity and imposes an unnecessarily large burden on businesses' IT budgets. Traditionally stored on a complicated patchwork of point appliances for backups, files, objects, test/dev copies and analytics, secondary data spreads over a fragmented infrastructure that is complex to manage and highly inefficient. Cohesity consolidates this data onto a simplified, web-scale platform that seamlessly spans on-premises and cloud infrastructure.

Businesses with over 1,000 employees or more than $500 million in revenue now account for over 70 percent of Cohesity's customer base. In addition, the earliest Cohesity customers are already purchasing their second or third expansion of the Cohesity platform, demonstrating its strong ROI, as well as an appreciation for Cohesity's cost-effective "pay-as-you-grow" storage capabilities. Over 250 petabytes (PB) of enterprise data are now protected on Cohesity systems.

"2016 has been an incredible year for the hyperconverged secondary storage movement," said Cohesity CEO and Founder Mohit Aron. "We have experienced unprecedented growth coming out of our launch just over a year ago, and we're excited to reach new levels as more companies recognize how data protection and other secondary workloads are ripe for transformation within enterprise IT."

Cohesity recently announced the addition of several new executives to support the company's rapid growth and continuing innovation. Mark Parinello joined the team to serve as the new vice president of worldwide sales, and Rawlinson Rivera joined as the company's first global field chief technology officer (CTO). Storage industry veterans Frank Rauch and Andy Maner also joined the Cohesity advisory board this year, while Cohesity added new offices in the EMEA region to better serve a global customer base.

Cohesity today also announced the release of DataPlatform Virtual Edition, its latest offering built to serve remote offices, which follows on a year of tremendous product innovation that also included Cohesity 3.0 and Cohesity Cloud Edition. Along with producing new technology, Cohesity partnered with major cloud and primary storage vendors during the past year, including Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, Microsoft Azure, Pure Storage and VMware, to deliver native integrations and joint product offerings. There are now more than 100 enterprise channel partners working with Cohesity worldwide as part of the company's Revolution Partner Program to deliver cost savings and management efficiency to new customers.

What Customers Are Saying About Cohesity:

"Cohesity greatly simplified our data protection strategy for our virtualized environment with a simplified all-in-one solution, said. Instead of having to separately manage backup applications, media server and targets, Cohesity provides an easy-to-use solution that consolidates our backup environment, as well as, can be used for other secondary storage applications in the future. Besides strong products, Cohesity has been an excellent business partner as well." -- James Oryszczyn, Director of Security and Network Services at Quarles & Brady LLP

"Our data protection solution must be reliable, robust, and adaptable, given how technology continues to evolve and change. Cohesity continues to deliver a scalable solution for protecting our VMs and physical servers that is allowing us to simplify our backup/restore processes while also delivering improved storage efficiency. With the simplicity Cohesity brings to our data protection environment, we can spend more of our time and resources on many of the other critical projects at Munson Healthcare." -- Justin Willoughby, Lead System Administrator, Munson Healthcare

About Cohesity

Cohesity consolidates secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically simplifying their data protection then converge file and object services, test/dev instances and analytic functions. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.