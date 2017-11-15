Cohesity Announces Availability of Cohesity DataPlatform Cloud Edition on Amazon Web Services

Cohesity Achieves Advanced Tier Technology Partner Status in AWS Partner Network

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that Cohesity DataPlatform Cloud Edition now runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By extending the capabilities of its web-scale platform that enables businesses to run all secondary workloads seamlessly across on-premises and cloud infrastructures, Cohesity continues to meet the growing demand for efficient and easy-to-manage hybrid solutions.

News Facts

Cohesity customers can now manage all their secondary storage workloads including backup, disaster recovery, application/data mobility, and test/dev with a hybrid solution spanning on-premises data centers and AWS.

The new capability builds on the existing functionality that enables customers to archive or tier their on-premises backup data to AWS. With Cohesity DataPlatform now running on AWS, customers can instantly recover virtual machines (VMs) in the cloud, and provision test/dev instances for developers. Cohesity Cloud Edition can also be deployed in AWS to back up on-premises applications and send all backup data directly to AWS.

Cohesity DataPlatform can be deployed on AWS on cloud VMs in minutes, and linearly scale both performance and capacity with additional cloud VMs that can be added non-disruptively.

Comments

"Cohesity has delivered an outstanding solution for our secondary storage and data replication to AWS required in disaster recovery," said Tim Duff, system administrator, Annenberg Public Policy Center, University of Pennsylvania. "We have realized additional cost savings by consolidating several other data backup/replication software and hardware components, which has been critical to our organization. The availability of Cohesity Cloud Edition on AWS will enable us to further our move to a hybrid solution that spans from on-premises to the cloud."

"The interest in hyperconverged infrastructure continues to grow at a rapid pace, especially in the secondary storage space where there is an opportunity to streamline data protection and management," said Henry Baltazar, research vice president, 451 Research. "The availability of the Cohesity DataPlatform Cloud Edition on AWS facilitates the creation of hybrid solutions for enterprises, that can enable them to address a variety of use cases including backup, disaster recovery, test/dev, and application mobility."

"The availability of Cohesity software on AWS Marketplace gives our customers an easy way to provision cost-effective cloud data services to complement their on-premises IT infrastructure," said Patrick Rogers, vice president of marketing and product management, Cohesity. "This is further proof of how we are delivering on our comprehensive vision for software-defined scale-out storage that spans from the edge to the center of the cloud. We're thrilled to be collaborating with AWS on this hybrid solution for secondary storage services that has huge demand amongst our enterprise customer base."

Resources

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.