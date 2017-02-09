Cohesity Doubles Down On Exponential Growth with New Global Sales Leader Mark Parrinello

Veteran Sales Executive Joins Hyperconverged Secondary Storage Pioneer from Nimble Storage

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that Mark Parrinello has been hired as its new vice president of worldwide sales. With deep experience in building large-scale enterprise sales organizations, Mark will work closely with customers and resellers and lead Cohesity's global sales team to accelerate the record-breaking growth the company experienced in 2016.

"Mark arrives at an opportune time for Cohesity, while we are in period of unprecedented growth," said Cohesity CEO and Founder Mohit Aron. "Enterprises around the world are struggling to manage and consolidate disparate silos of secondary storage across on-premises systems and in the cloud. Mark's passion for building deep user relationships and growing world-class sales teams will be invaluable as we continue to forge deep relationships with our customer and reseller community."

Parrinello joins Cohesity from Nimble Storage, where he served as vice president of sales for the Americas. In this role, he expanded sales to large global organizations, building out the company's channel ecosystem and growing its commercial customer base to over 8,000 accounts. Over the course of his tenure at Nimble, annual revenues tripled. Before joining Nimble Storage, Parrinello spent five years at NetApp as senior director of sales in the Western U.S. region. Parrinello successfully architected a series of sales programs, including an innovative customer segmentation model during a period in which regional revenues grew four-fold. Prior to NetApp, he served as vice president of Western sales at CA Technologies and as vice president of sales at Kovarus Technology Solutions.

"Cohesity has built an impressive go-to-market operation around the innovative premise of enabling enterprises to consolidate all secondary storage use cases across on-premises and cloud infrastructure," Parrinello said. "Joining Cohesity is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as the company becomes a leading global IT supplier, and I'm thrilled to be on board as we enter the next phase of hyper-growth."

About Cohesity

Cohesity consolidates secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically simplifying their data protection then converge file and object services, test/dev instances and analytic functions. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disruptor and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.