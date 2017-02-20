Cohesity Executive Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief

Channel Program Vital in Guiding Customers Through Data Storage Complexities

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Joe Barnes, head of channels at Cohesity, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Click to Tweet: .@TheChannelCo names @cohesity's Joe Barnes to @CRN's 2017 Channel Chiefs list #CRNChannelChiefs https://ctt.ec/6Q0b5+

Barnes joined Cohesity in February 2016, coinciding with the launch of the Cohesity Revolution Partner Network. Barnes quickly built this program from the ground up, and Cohesity now works with more than 100 channel partners across the United States, Canada and Europe. With a sales strategy focused entirely on the channel, Cohesity has experienced exponential growth, recording a 300 percent increase in channel partners in the last six months of 2016.

Cohesity also recently announced that it had grown revenues by over 100 percent on average in each of the past three quarters. In addition, the company unveiled its Cohesity DataPlatform Virtual Edition (VE) and Cohesity C2100 Hyperconverged Node products, allowing customers to consolidate and replicate data from remote and branch offices to a central data center for disaster recovery and long-term retention.

"Joe's steadfast and visionary leadership for our channel program has been integral to Cohesity's rapid growth," said Cohesity CEO and Founder Mohit Aron. "This award further validates the incredible community that Joe has built with our reseller partners as we help enterprises around the globe consolidate and simplify their approach to secondary storage across the cloud and on-premises."

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About Cohesity

Cohesity consolidates secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically simplifying their data protection then converge file and object services, test/dev instances and analytic functions. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2016. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN and The Channel Company logo are registered trademarks of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.