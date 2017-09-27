Cohesity Expands Integration with Microsoft Azure to Enable Data Protection Directly to the Azure Cloud Platform

Joint Solution Empowers Customers to Use Hybrid Cloud Data Fabric to Seamlessly Manage Different Secondary Storage Workloads

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Cohesity, a pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced new capabilities that expand the power of its integration with Microsoft Azure by enabling its customers to protect data directly to the Azure cloud platform. The new functionality enables a Cohesity Cloud Edition cluster to be deployed in Azure or Azure Government to back up on-premises applications and send all backup data directly to Azure. Customers benefit from Cohesity data management in Azure to reduce time to provision data for other use cases such as test/dev and analytics. The solution builds on the existing Cohesity and Microsoft joint solutions that empower customers to seamlessly manage all their secondary storage workloads across on-premises data centers and the Azure cloud platform.

Cohesity DataPlatform with Azure delivers a hybrid cloud data fabric that makes data ubiquitously available between on-premises servers and the cloud to support backups, disaster recovery, application mobility, and test/dev through a single, radically efficient platform. The integrated platform seamlessly extends secondary data storage into Azure to benefit from the global scale and enterprise-grade security of Microsoft's public cloud platform.

Enterprises have traditionally struggled to manage the rapidly increasing volume of secondary data stored across a multitude of legacy storage solutions. Built to handle one specific use case each, these point solutions result in complex storage silos that are difficult to manage, costly, and cannot scale to keep pace with accelerating data growth. With Cohesity, enterprises have the power to consolidate all secondary storage services on a unified, web-scale platform that extends across private, public, and government clouds, and is easily administered through a single user interface and can expand or contract to fit the company's needs at any given moment.

"We are seeing growing customer demand for integration with Microsoft Azure to simplify hybrid cloud data management," said Patrick Rogers, head of marketing and product at Cohesity. "Our new solution will enable enterprises to accelerate their adoption of the Azure cloud and Cohesity for data protection use cases, with the ability to add other secondary storage workloads over time."

Tad Brockway, general manager of Azure Storage at Microsoft, said, "This new capability makes it easier and more efficient for customers to back-up their on-premises application data to Microsoft Azure or Azure Government directly. Working with Cohesity, we are pleased to help simplify the onramp to hybrid cloud environments with the Cohesity and Microsoft software-defined storage solution."

Ben Price, administrative and residential IT director for the University of California, Santa Barbara, said, "Replication performance to Microsoft Azure Government and CJIS compliance for use with police car and body cam video capture and storage was a key requirement for us. Cohesity's native cloud integration allowed us to seamlessly replicate and archive production data offsite to Azure and Azure Government for securely handling police videos."

To learn more about the expanded solution from Cohesity and Microsoft, check out the new blog post on Cohesity's website. The new solution will be showcased in the Azure Storage PG booth at the Microsoft Ignite conference scheduled to take place Sept. 25-29 in Orlando, Florida.

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.