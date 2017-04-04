Cohesity Improves Efficiency and Extends Hyperconverged Secondary Storage Platform to Consolidate Object Storage and NAS

Fourth-Generation Platform Adds New Workloads, Native NAS Protection and Erasure Coding to Make Secondary Data Management Even Simpler and Less Expensive

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced Cohesity 4.0, which further advances the company's vision to eliminate costly and hard-to-manage point solutions by consolidating all secondary data workloads on a single, web-scale infrastructure. The new offerings, Cohesity DataPlatform 4.0 and Cohesity DataProtect 4.0, expand Cohesity's capabilities far beyond backup to bring together even more data formats and infrastructures, including object storage and network-attached storage (NAS), onto its hyperconverged platform.

With new features that make secondary storage management easier and more efficient, the fourth-generation platform enables more enterprises to realize the benefits of hyperconvergence for an even greater array of secondary data use cases. Cohesity DataProtect 4.0 now includes NAS backups and more features for virtual and physical server backups. Furthermore, this release provides greater infrastructure efficiency with the introduction of erasure coding, which provides up to 43 percent improvement in usable capacity over replication. Cohesity simultaneously announced that it raised over $90 million in a Series C funding round to meet surging customer demand.

"The latest upgrades follow through on Cohesity's mission to bring radical efficiency to secondary storage by converging even more use cases on an easy-to-manage, scale-out platform," said Patrick Rogers, head of marketing and product at Cohesity. "This release pushes Cohesity's capabilities far beyond data protection, seamlessly converging different infrastructures to support enterprises that are moving towards a multi-cloud future."

Broader Capabilities Power Greater Efficiency and Simplify Management

Cohesity 4.0 broadens the range of workloads the platform can handle, empowering customers to consolidate secondary data stored as objects, as well as data stored as files. Object storage has become increasingly popular among large enterprises, especially for media content, but this has also led to a more fractured and complex data landscape by adding separate point solutions designed solely for object stores. The addition of Cohesity's new S3 protocol consolidates object silos and simplifies storage management by bringing both object and file storage together on the same platform. Furthermore, Cohesity's limitless, scale-out platform supports simultaneous access to corporate data via S3, NFS and SMB protocols, maximizing data sharing and overall infrastructure efficiency. Cohesity differentiates itself from other vendors in the space by providing a web-scale platform that consolidates all secondary data use cases, not just backups.

These upgrades also give enterprise accounts the ability to set access permissions for individual administrators and operators, assign storage quotas for individual file systems and create write-once-read-many (WORM) file systems for regulatory compliance. Enterprises can manage all these features through a single administrative console and/or RESTful APIs.

In addition, Cohesity 4.0 adds data protection for NAS systems, such as NetApp filers, to its existing coverage of virtual servers, physical servers and Pure Storage FlashArray//M. The additional capabilities will empower more customers to realize the benefits of Cohesity's hyperconverged secondary storage platform to protect more of their infrastructure. Finally, Cohesity 4.0 will introduce erasure coding for greater storage efficiency. Enabling erasure coding within Cohesity's distributed architecture provides up to 43 percent more storage capacity across enterprises' existing cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

"Data protection continues to be the top pain point for many organizations, and with this update Cohesity will be able to protect production data residing on NAS systems while further disrupting incumbent backup players," said Henry Baltazar, research director of storage at 451 Research. "Though data protection modernization is a lucrative market opportunity, the true value of Cohesity's platform will be judged by new storage capabilities, including S3 object support and erasure coding for efficient storage utilization, and its continued progress into data management, with its new Role Based Access Controls, and archiving, with its new WORM feature."

Companies Benefit From a New Way to Manage Data Growth and Complexity

Cohesity has introduced the first truly web-scale platform with simultaneous support for multiple secondary storage workloads, which dramatically lowers total cost of ownership and management complexity for modern enterprises. Cohesity also gives IT greater flexibility and choice by spanning edge to cloud, through support for on-premises, public cloud and ROBO environments. For example, Shutterstock, a global technology company operating the leading marketplace for licensed digital content, relies on Cohesity for fast and efficient data protection and simplified storage management.

"Creating the world's largest online marketplace for professional media requires an efficient, web-scale data protection solution for our online systems," said David Giambruno, CIO of Shutterstock. "Cohesity not only provides the enterprise scalability to back up our extensive IT systems, but also delivers instant recovery for our SQL databases, virtual machines and media content. Their integrated platform, and easy-to-implement data protection workflows, have made our data protection much simpler, more comprehensive and more reliable. Additionally, the native support of both object and file services within their core platform will only further simplify our secondary storage environment."

Quarles & Brady LLP, a multidisciplinary law firm with more than 400 attorneys located across multiple metropolitan areas in the U.S., leverages Cohesity to consolidate previously fragmented point solutions and achieve faster backups and restores.

"We have more than 100 applications in our environment, mostly focused on content and document management. Before Cohesity, data protection was fragmented across legacy backup, primary storage snapshots and replication, with long backup windows and difficult restores. Cohesity DataPlatform simplifies our environment with a single solution for all our backup needs, deep integration with VMware vSphere, much faster data protection and built-in disaster recovery and replication capabilities," said James Orysczczyn, director of security and network services at Quarles & Brady LLP. "We're also looking at consolidating our files on Cohesity, and migrating all our SQL database protection to Cohesity with self-service access for our DBAs."

Cohesity 4.0 will be publicly available within 90 days. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com/not-just-backup/ or contact Cohesity.

