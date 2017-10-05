Cohesity Wins NetEvents' Innovation Leader Award in "Cloud/Datacentre" Category

Hyperconverged Secondary Storage Leader Recognized for Its Radically Efficient Platform

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, announced that it won the Innovation Leader - Cloud/Datacentre award, presented at the annual NetEvents Global Press & Analyst Summit evening celebration on Sept. 28 in San Jose. The award recognizes Cohesity's radically efficient solution for optimizing storage to enable web-scale operations, and was delivered by Mike Sapien, principal analyst, enterprise services, at the digital research firm Ovum.

News Facts

Cohesity was evaluated by an independent panel of highly respected judges comprised of IT professionals, industry gurus, the tech investment community including Silicon Valley VCs, leading technology press, and industry analysts from around the globe. These prestigious IoT, Cloud & Cybersecurity Innovation Awards celebrate the year's most significant, innovative start-ups and established companies in the fast-growing Internet of Things (IoT), cloud/data center, and cybersecurity arenas.





Judges stated that web-scale operations will be driven by enhanced storage capabilities, and that the Cohesity platform simplifies and streamlines secondary storage, enabling customers to take better advantage of the mounds of data they are collecting. With storage often being a "race to the bottom" on cost, the judges recognized that the economic benefits that Cohesity delivers will be enormously important for the future of the market.

Comments

"Enterprises recognize the need to embrace a multi-cloud future, and that requires a storage platform that consolidates data for all use cases across on-premises and public cloud infrastructure," said Cohesity VP of Marketing and Product Patrick Rogers. "We are honored by the latest recognition from the NetEvents and we plan to build on these innovations to meet the demand for efficient and productive data storage."

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.