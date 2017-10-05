Cohesity Wins NetEvents' Innovation Leader Award in "Cloud/Datacentre" Category

SOURCE: Cohesity
Hyperconverged Secondary Storage Leader Recognized for Its Radically Efficient Platform
SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, announced that it won the Innovation Leader - Cloud/Datacentre award, presented at the annual NetEvents Global Press & Analyst Summit evening celebration on Sept. 28 in San Jose. The award recognizes Cohesity's radically efficient solution for optimizing storage to enable web-scale operations, and was delivered by Mike Sapien, principal analyst, enterprise services, at the digital research firm Ovum.
Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.
Media ContactsJenni Adair
Head of Corporate Communications
650-400-1871jenni@cohesity.com
BOCA Communications for Cohesitycohesity@bocacommunications.com
