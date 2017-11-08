Omega Management Group Recognizes Cohesity for Exceeding Customer Expectations

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, announced it has received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award(SM) from Omega Management Group Corp and Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) for excellence in customer service and support in 2016. Since 2000, the award has been presented annually to companies who, as rated solely by their customers, exceeded expectations in customer satisfaction during the prior calendar year.

Cohesity is intensely focused on supporting customers who are making the leap to hyperconverged secondary storage, working hand-in-hand to solve specific technical issues as well as adding new capabilities to help them achieve maximum cost savings and management efficiency. The Cohesity support team partners with customers throughout their entire journey - from first proof-of-concept to deployment and maintenance - and is deeply invested in the success of every deployment.

Click to Tweet: .@Cohesity Wins NorthFace ScoreBoard Award(SM) for Top-Rated Customer Service and Support From @OmegaManagement: https://ctt.ec/WJbfQ+

News Facts

Omega's CX Playbook Strategy(SM) methodology measures customer satisfaction and loyalty levels on a five-point scale (or equivalent) at least four times during the calendar year in such categories as technical support, field service, customer service, and account management. The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award(SM) recipients are companies who, based solely on survey responses from their customers, achieved a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0.

Cohesity achieved an average survey rating of 4.8 for the past year, placing it solidly in the winners' category for delivering customer satisfaction. The company takes a fully customer-driven approach to developing and delivering its secondary storage solutions, and this award validates how effective this has been in delivering customer satisfaction and value.

Customer obsession is a driving principle enshrined in Cohesity's five core "RADIO" values (Respect, Attitude, Delivery, Integrity, and Obsession). No project ever takes place in a vacuum, and instead, every initiative is viewed in the context of how it will ultimately benefit the customer.





Comments

"Cohesity's radically efficient secondary storage platform is designed to make enterprise data management easier, and we're proud to follow through on our technological solution with customer service and support teams that function as an extension of our customers' own IT department," said Bill Fu, vice president of support, manufacturing, and IT, Cohesity. "This award from Omega Management and CRMI is an important public validation of the positive feedback we receive from customers every day."

"The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award(SM) recognizes organizations who not only offer exemplary customer service, but who also center their existence (companies' DNA) on a deep commitment to continuously exceeding customer expectations," said John Alexander Maraganis, president and CEO, Omega/CRMI. "In 2016, more than 275 projects, many international in scope, were judged from scores of companies based in the U.S. and abroad. The majority of companies are repeat recipients, which shows that, despite the tough economy, implementing a customer experience management (CEM) strategy is a reliable, proven way to achieve business success."

Customer Reviews

"Cohesity has delivered an outstanding solution for our secondary storage and data replication to Azure, AzureGov, and AWS for all required in disaster recovery. Additional cost savings by consolidating several other data backup/replication software and hardware has been critical to our organization." - Assoc. CIO in the Education Industry

"Cohesity bridges a gap in our old backup solution and enables us to back up larger implementations. Coupled with its ease of use and ease of deployment, it has been a great fit for our business. We started the project as a POC, and finally adopted Cohesity to replace our old backup product." - Sr. System Administrator in the Retail Industry

"Cohesity has been a dream to work with and the experience has been nothing other than professional from start to finish. They have a strong support team and very knowledgeable field engineers." - IT Engineer in the Services Industry





Resources

Blog Post: Cohesity's NorthFace ScoreBoard Award Shows Value of Customer-First Strategy

Cohesity Customer Support: Learn more about our support team and operations on the Cohesity website





About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.