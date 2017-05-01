News Room
Colabor Group Inc.
TSX : GCL

Colabor Group Inc.

May 01, 2017 08:30 ET

Colabor Group Inc. Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its First Quarter Results

BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Colabor Group Inc. (TSX:GCL)

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Monday, May 8, 2017
TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)
1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants)

WEBCAST WITH PRESENTATION: http://www.colabor.com/en/investisseurs/evenements-et-presentations/

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE MORNING THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH MARKETWIRED.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 13713896 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, May 8, 2017 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Monday, May 15, 2017.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Contact Information

  • MaisonBrison
    Martin Goulet, CFA
    (514) 731-0000

News Room
 