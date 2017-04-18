Cold Beer and Hot Blues on Tap at 15th Annual Blues-n-Brews

Cape Fear Regional Theater (CFRT) Fundraiser June 3rd in Festival Park

FAYETTEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Dozens of brewers from around the Southeast are expected to showcase their finest beers at on June 3rd at the 15th Annual Blues-n-Brews Festival. Guests will spend the evening sampling beer while enjoying several of the top blues bands in the region. Blues-N-Brews is hosted by and benefits the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, a 501 (c)(3) not-for profit organization that serves more than 40,000 people each year.

Gates open at 5 pm for General Admission, which includes a souvenir beer sampling glass, games and food and merchandise for purchase. VIP attendees are admitted at 4 pm. In additional to general admission amenities, VIP guests receive a catered meal, snacks, a private lawn with covered seating, complimentary Blues-n-Brews merchandise and a concession item.

General Admission is $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. VIP tickets are $75 per person. Non-drinking admission is available. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.cfrt.org/BluesNBrews or call 910-323-4233.

​Blues-n-Brews is one of many special events happening in Fayetteville and Cumberland County this spring and summer. For a complete calendar head to www.VisitFayettevilleNC.com/Events

About Blues-n-Brews: The 15th Annual Blues-n-Brews event is sponsored by Anstead Tobacco Co., The Weekender, Olde Fayetteville Insurance, and Beaver Courie Attorneys at Law. This year's VIP Experience is brought to you by the Beasley Media Group. This event is also supported by ​​the Cumberland County Tourism Development Authority, Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, and North Carolina Arts Council. ​For sponsorship information: BluesNBrews@cfrt.org

About the Cape Fear Regional Theatre (CFRT): CFRT is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization committed to serving our community with outstanding live theatre and robust theatre education programs. We strive to be a place where our entire region can come together to laugh harder, think deeper, share experiences, and grow as a community.

About the Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (FACVB): The FACVB is a private, not-for-profit organization responsible for positioning the communities of Cumberland County as a destination for conventions, sporting events and individual and group travel. For additional information about America's First Military Sanctuary Community, visit www.VisitFayettevilleNC.com or call 1-800-255-8217.

