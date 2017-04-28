Collaborations Between Industry and Academia - Bridging the Gap, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - In this webinar John Cole, Principal and Ann Baker, Vice President, both from Charles River Associates, will examine the motivations for collaboration between biopharma and academia - two different worlds. Crucially, the speakers will also reflect on why the outcomes of such collaborations often disappoint and consider some of the interventions that both parties can make to ensure a successful outcome. Lastly, the speakers will look at how to bridge the gap between academia and biopharma. The live event will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

In the face of the myriad challenges facing R&D, the biopharmaceutical industry is adopting open approaches to how it finds, develops and commercializes innovation. Collaboration is the watch word.

Biopharma has turned to partnerships with academia. Companies of all shapes and sizes are collaborating with universities and research institutes to gain access to novel science, research and expertise. For academia, collaborations with the industry provide access to many of the translational skills, tools and processes they lack for moving research from the lab, to the clinic and ultimately the patient.

However, the competition amongst pharma companies to work with the premier academic institutions is intensifying. Pharma companies must work hard to become attractive partners - even more so now that academia has more options than ever to progress its research to the market without recourse to industry.

So, collaborations are harder to find and secure. Therefore, it is vital that once set up, these relationships then deliver to their objectives. Unfortunately, based on the outputs of CRA's recent survey of industry and academia, real world experience indicates that for many industry respondents, approximately 64% of collaborations fail to deliver to their objectives. There is a significant gap between the vision and the reality.

To learn more about this event visit: Collaborations Between Industry and Academia - Bridging the Gap

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit: http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit: http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/27/11G137215/Images/CharlesRiver_logo_4C-01-287376b19d96996991438bf340d5fdfe.jpg